Single-vehicle crash on Kaitangata Highway - NZ Police

Wednesday, 5 August, 2020 - 13:35

Police are responding to a report of a crash on Kaitangata Highway in Stirling.

The single-vehicle crash near the railway overbridge near Hasborough Place was reported around 11.20am.

Initial reports indicate there are no injuries.

The road is blocked on both sides of the overbridge and traffic management is in place.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area, if possible.