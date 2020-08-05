Man arrested after presenting firearm at Police in Glen Eden

Wednesday, 5 August, 2020 - 15:35

One person has been arrested after a firearm was presented at Police following a fleeing driver incident in Glen Eden this morning.

Superintendent Naila Hassan, Waitematā District Commander, says a Police unit signalled two dirt bikes to stop in the Glen Eden area just after 10.30am.

Both dirt bikes have failed to stop and have separated from each other.

One of the dirt bikes being pursued has come to a stop nearby on Brunner Road.

Superintendent Hassan says the dirt bike rider was approached by Police and has attempted to leave the area.

"He has been told he cannot leave at which point he pulled out a firearm and presented it at Police.

"Our staff have attempted to diffuse the situation and the man has continued on foot, entering a nearby address on Brunner Road."

Superintendent Hassan says the unit on scene have immediately proceeded to arm themselves, with support staff arriving on scene shortly after.

"The man has emerged a short time later from the address and was apprehended by Police."

This man, a 28-year-old, was taken into custody without further incident and is assisting Police with our enquiries.

A loaded firearm has since been located by Police at the scene.

Superintendent Hassan says support is being provided those staff first on scene.

"I want to acknowledge all attending staff for their professionalism in responding to what was a fast-moving incident.

"Our Police staff come to work every day to help keep our communities safe and it is incredibly fortunate that no staff were injured as a result of this incident.

"This man's actions are totally unacceptable and we have no tolerance whatsoever for this sort of behaviour.

"Any person who thinks it is acceptable to present a firearm at Police officers going about their duties will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

Police enquiries are continuing and charges will be laid in this matter.