Local business on show at free expo - council

Wednesday, 5 August, 2020 - 16:50

A wide array of Porirua’s goods and services will be showcased at a free expo this month, giving locals, and visitors, a chance to support our local businesses. As an added bonus, a year’s supply of Whittaker’s chocolate is up for grabs for one lucky expo visitor.

The Love Local Expo is at Te Rauparaha Arena on 15 August, from 10am to 4pm. It will feature stalls and exhibits from about 130 Porirua-based businesses and organisations.

Porirua Mayor Anita Baker says the expo is about supporting businesses in their post-Covid recovery, while also showcasing the best of Porirua’s goods and services.

"We want to give local business owners as many opportunities as possible to make important connections with the community and grow their brands," she says.

"On the flipside, we also want to introduce our residents - and visitors from across the region - to Porirua’s innovative businesses and give them a taste of what we have to offer."

To support this, the expo is free for visitors and exhibitors.

Iconic Porirua business Whittaker’s has thrown their support behind the event, giving visitors to the expo the chance to win a year’s supply of their chocolate, which is crafted right here in Porirua. To enter, visitors just need to pick up an entry card from The Hits crew and make a purchase from any business.

As well as stalls from dynamic local businesses, there will be entertainment and children’s activities.

Mayor Baker says it’s been heartening to see how Porirua people have supported each other through this challenging year, and coming to the expo is another chance to show local business owners that we’re all in this together.

"Because all the vendors, exhibitors, food trucks and entertainment will be Porirua-based businesses, you can take heart when attending the expo that your support will directly feed into our local business community," she says.

"When you buy local, the money stays local and our businesses can grow and expand. This leads to more local jobs, and better outcomes for our community.

"So come along to the expo and enjoy the best of Porirua. See you there!"

For a full list of exhibitors check out poriruacity.govt.nz/lovelocalexpo

Where: Te Rauparaha Arena

When: 10am to 4pm, 15 August.