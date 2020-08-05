'Regional Skills Leadership Group initiative welcomed'

Wednesday, 5 August, 2020 - 18:15

The Central Otago Labour Market Governance Group welcomes the establishment of a Regional Skills Leadership Group (RSLG) for Otago.

The establishment of regional skills leadership groups is a national initiative that will see region-specific groups set up across New Zealand to identify and advise government of immediate and future workforce needs specific to that region and possible initiatives.

Each regional group is made up on industry leaders, iwi, economic development agencies, worker and government representatives, who will contribute their knowledge and local expertise.

Central Otago Labour Market Governance Group member Jackie van der Voort from Ettrick will be a foundation member of the Otago RSLG.

Jackie’s extensive resumé includes managing New Zealand’s largest privately-owned apple and pip fruit packing shed, assisting her husband on a thriving high-country station, holding the chief executive role and former Board position for Treble Cone Ski Field

Ms van der Voort said she was "delighted" to be selected.

"I believe my experience in horticulture, agriculture and tourism will be of real benefit to the group, district and wider region in meeting our future workforce needs."

Prior to COVID-19 the regional skills leadership groups were planned to be established in July 2021, however COVID-19 has caused significant disruption in the labour markets requiring the fast tracking of the establishment of these groups.

Chair Central Otago Labour Market Governance Group Stephen Jeffery he was very happy to see the initiative fast-tracked.

"The Central Otago horticulture sector is facing big labour shortages for the coming season and we need to look to the wider region for a workforce."

Central Otago Mayor Tim Cadogan said it was great initiative.

"It is great to see national government taking a proactive and collaborative approach to ensuring we have the right workforce and also acknowledging that workforce demands vary between regions.

"The challenges facing Central Otago are unique and Jackie will be a strong advocate for our district on the advisory group."