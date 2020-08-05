Powerball rolls over: $38 million up for grabs on Saturday

Wednesday, 5 August, 2020 - 22:15

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $38 million.

"$38 million is life-changing! If a single player is lucky enough to win the Powerball jackpot on Saturday, it will be the second largest prize ever won in New Zealand," says Marie Winfield, Head of Communications and Corporate Social Responsibility at Lotto NZ.

"Winning Powerball has a huge ripple effect - so many people benefit from that one little yellow ticket, the win is felt right throughout the winner’s community," says Marie.

Meanwhile, six lucky Lotto players from around the country will be jumping for joy after each winning $166,667 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.