Homicide investigation launched after serious incident on Kopu-Hikuai Road

Waikato Police have launched a homicide investigation following the discovery of a body on the Kopu-Hikuai Road (SH25A) at about 7.30pm tonight.
One person is in custody and assisting Police with enquiries.
Kopu-Hikuai Road (SH25A) will remain closed overnight.
A scene examination will take place tomorrow.
The next update will be tomorrow.
