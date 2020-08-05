Homicide investigation launched after serious incident on Kopu-Hikuai Road

Wednesday, 5 August, 2020 - 23:55

Waikato Police have launched a homicide investigation following the discovery of a body on the Kopu-Hikuai Road (SH25A) at about 7.30pm tonight.

One person is in custody and assisting Police with enquiries.

Kopu-Hikuai Road (SH25A) will remain closed overnight.

A scene examination will take place tomorrow.

The next update will be tomorrow.