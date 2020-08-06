Kopu-Hikuai Road remains closed

Thursday, 6 August, 2020 - 07:36

A section of Kopu-Hikuai Road (SH 25A) remains closed this morning as police continue a scene examination, after a person was located deceased last night.

A person has been taken into custody in relation to the death and Police are not seeking anyone else.

However we would like to hear from anyone who saw vehicles speeding and/or following each other along Kopu-Hikuai Road last night, between 7pm and 7.40pm.

If you can help, please contact Police via 105 and quote file number 200806/1185.