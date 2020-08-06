Incident in Chartwell shopping centre

Thursday, 6 August, 2020 - 08:50

A mall in Hamilton has been cordoned off as Police attend an incident at Chartwell shopping centre.

A number of what look to be homemade explosive devices have been located.

The NZDF Explosive Ordnance Disposal team has been advised and will be attending.

The roads around Chartwell mall have been cordoned off - Hukanui Road, Lynden Court and Comries Road.