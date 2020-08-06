Powerball rolls over, $38 million up for grabs on Saturday

Thursday, 6 August, 2020 - 10:50

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $38 million.

"$38 million is life-changing! If a single player is lucky enough to win the Powerball jackpot on Saturday, it will be the second largest prize ever won in New Zealand," says Marie Winfield, Head of Communications and Corporate Social Responsibility at Lotto NZ.

"Winning Powerball has a huge ripple effect - so many people benefit from that one little yellow ticket, the win is felt right throughout the winner’s community," says Marie.

Meanwhile, six lucky Lotto players from around the country will be jumping for joy after each winning $166,667 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold at the following stores:

Store / Location

Oratia Superette / Auckland

The Bookshop and Lotto / Huntly

Papamoa Beach Superette / Papamoa

Countdown Fairy Springs / Rotorua

Temuka New World / Temuka

Roxburgh Supervalue / Roxburgh

Strike Four was also won tonight by a player from Mosgiel, who took home $400,000. The winning Strike ticket was sold at Mosgiel New World.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above winning stores should write their name on the back of their ticket and check it immediately in-store at any Lotto shop, online at MyLotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.

The winning numbers for tonight’s draw are: 22, 20, 5, 9, 19 and 24. Bonus ball 6. Powerball 4.

Lotto players can buy a ticket for Saturday’s $38 million Powerball draw from any Lotto retailer, online at MyLotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.

