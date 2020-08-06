Human Rights Commission welcomes repeal of offensive Part 4A law

Thursday, 6 August, 2020 - 11:05

Disabled people and their families have been returned the right to complain to the Human Rights Commission or seek redress through the Courts about discriminatory family funding policies they may face. Disability Rights Commissioner Paula Tesoriero said she was very pleased that Part 4A of the New Zealand Public Health and Disability Act 2000 was repealed last night, prior to the election.

"This piece of legislation was introduced in 2013 under urgency and has been a source of extreme pain for many disabled people and their families," said Tesoriero.

"The Human Rights Commission and others have long advocated for this change as well as other funded family care changes. Part 4A has been particularly offensive to the rights of disabled people in New Zealand."

Tesoriero said there were some operational matters to resolve but it was vital that the right to complain be confirmed. "I was concerned when the repeal looked like it may be delayed till after the election due to COVID19, so I wrote to Associate Minister Salesa and asked for it to be prioritised as promised," said Tesoriero.

"I’m very pleased that families had the opportunity to present to the select committee in time for the legislation to pass before Parliament rises."

"This is a great result for disabled people and their families," said Ms Tesoriero.