SH25A to remain closed for most of the day - NZTA

TRAFFIC BULLETIN
6 August 2020
SH25A to remain closed for most of the day
Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises State Highway 25A is likely to remain closed for most of the day between Kopu and Hikuai while NZ Police conduct a scene investigation following a police incident on the road last night.
Motorists are advised to delay their travel where possible or allow additional time for the detour routes via State Highway 25 Whitianga and Coromandel to the north or State Highways 25, 2 and 26 to the south through the Karangahake Gorge.
Waka Kotahi thanks motorists for their patience.
