Council adopts Smokefree Upper Hutt Policy

Thursday, 6 August, 2020 - 11:34

Raising a smokefree generation by denormalising smoking in public spaces moved a step closer last week, with Upper Hutt City Council backing making more of the city smokefree.

Council voted in favour of expanding its Smokefree Parks and Open Spaces Policy, first introduced in 2006, to make more of Upper Hutt smokefree.

The following areas of the city are now covered by the policy:

- All parks, reserves and sports grounds

- All children’s playgrounds and skateparks

- Areas around Council buildings and facilities

- Council run and Council funded events

- Bus stops and bus shelters

- Train stations

- Outdoor pavement dining areas on Council land

- Taxi ranks

- Outdoor public areas in the city centre

Council’s decision to expand the current smokefree policy was guided by the results of a policy review, which included asking the community what they thought about smoking in outdoor public spaces.

A significant majority (81%) of respondents to the consultation supported the proposal of making more of Upper Hutt smokefree.

Mayor Wayne Guppy said the Council wanted the city’s public spaces to be healthy environments for its children and young people to play in and enjoy.

"We know that children copy what they see, by denormalising smoking in our public spaces we reduce its visibility and move a step closer to raising a smokefree generation.

"We want Upper Hutt to be a place for people to move to, live with their families and come and visit, making more of it smokefree makes it a healthier city for people to enjoy.

"It is pleasing to get this policy consolidated with the help and support of many partners, including Regional Public Health, Takiri Mai Te Ata Regional Stop Smoking Service, Te Awakairangi Health Network, Hutt Valley District Health Board and Healthy Families Hutt Valley."

The policy will shortly be available for the public to access via the website.