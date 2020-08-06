Judge Joanna Maze hands out yet another atrocious sentence - SSGT

Thursday, 6 August, 2020 - 13:22

The Sensible Sentencing Group Trust (SSGT) has been watching South Canterbury based Judge Joanna Maze for some time as we have noticed and have in fact been contacted by concerned citizens who are up in arms about the insultingly light sentences she is handing down. The latest sentence of Home Detention being handed down to Bailee Andrew James Hawtin for raping a 15 year old girl eight times.

South Island Victim Advocate for the SSGT Jayne Walker says "I am astounded and utterly appalled, there is absolutely no regard for the victim and in fact it revictimises them by handing out a pathetic 9 month community based sentence." Jayne adds "Judge Maze said in court that there was no indication that Hawtin posed a risk to other children and declined to add him to the Sex Offender register. How incredibly irresponsible. We now have Hawtin on our radar and believe that Judge Maze will be partially responsible for any other children who suffer at this deviant’s hands!"

The SSGT is calling for the resignation of Judge Maze. Jayne says "This cannot go on, she is the Home Detention Queen! Where is the Justice for the victim and why would they come forward and put themselves through the horror of a trial reliving what this offender put her through, for him to all but be gifted a HD sentence?

"The headlines on the media articles regarding this offender say it all for this Judge."

The headlines include:

‘Timaru man gets home detention for possessing, distributing child sex images’

‘Six months home detention for indecently fondling 13-year-old’

‘Woman gets home detention for sex with "vulnerable" boy’

"In addition to these, Judge Maze is notorious for handing out weak sentences to sex offenders; she has got to go!"

The SSGT is in the process of writing to the Crown, requesting that this latest sentence is appealed!