FREEVIEW ON DEMAND app launches on Sony Android TVs

Thursday, 6 August, 2020 - 13:33

Freeview On Demand is now available as an app on all Sony BRAVIA Android TV’s, making it even easier for Sony users to enjoy a wide range of premium on-demand content, for free.

Freeview’s standard On Demand service has been built into all Smart TVs since 2016 and is accessible now in over 500,000 New Zealand homes. It brings together all the shows and movies from the best New Zealand streaming apps so viewers can easily and freely browse and enjoy content from a single catalogue of over 1,200 titles.

Unlike the existing standard Freeview On Demand platform, this latest app is accessed without an aerial or satellite dish.

In a collaboration with Sony and Dish TV, Freeview leveraged its existing HbbTV platform and Android TV platform to create the new app for Sony Android TVs. Freeview apps on other name brand TVs also adopted a similar approach, which builds an array of apps from a single back-end system. This streamlines the development and support for Freeview apps across devices, and more importantly, creates a consistent browsing and viewing experience across different brands and devices.

Freeview CEO Jason Foden believes ease of access is key: "We’re excited to introduce Freeview On Demand as an Android TV app on Sony TVs. This is an important extension of our Android TV platform and makes Freeview even more accessible to New Zealanders.

"While our standard On Demand service works well in most homes, a reliable aerial or satellite signal connection is not available to some viewers. We’ve created the Freeview On Demand Smart TV apps expressly for these viewers, because we believe all Kiwis should have easy access to great content."

Viewers have welcomed the Freeview On Demand Smart TV apps, with over 50% of content playback originating from these apps.

Sony Android TV users can now download and install the Freeview On Demand app through Sony Select or from the Google Play Store.