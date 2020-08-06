'Funding rounds open for Community Group Grants and Creative Communities Scheme'

Thursday, 6 August, 2020 - 13:43

Waitaki District Council invites local charitable groups and community organisations to apply for their share of community grant funding to go towards special projects and programmes to help enhance their local community.

Mayor for Waitaki, Gary Kircher said, "this is another opportunity for council and the community to support the astonishingly good work that is being done in Waitaki that makes it such a great place to live. Providing organisations and volunteers with a funding boost often provides great benefits to our people as a whole. It has been a privilege year after year to enable some really awesome projects."

Community Group Grants have been established by the Waitaki District Council to assist not-for- profit organisations and groups based in the Waitaki district with projects. A project may include one-off programmes, services or activities that benefit the community. Waitaki community group grants have helped the community gardens, scout groups, sporting clubs, kids holiday activities and lots more. Applications open 17 August 2020 - closing 18 September 2020.

The Creative Communities Scheme is supported by Creative New Zealand to encourage community participation in the arts, support cultural diversity and enable young people to engage with the arts. Previous rounds in Waitaki have seen funding allocated towards art exhibitions, writers talks, drawing workshops, Christmas in the Park, youth acting workshops and music festivals. Applications open 24 August 2020 - closing 25 September 2020.

Application forms can be found on the council website, Waitaki district libraries, or pick up a print copy from council offices in Oamaru or Palmerston.