Makarora Bridge, SH6, night-time and daytime closures restart mid next week - NZTA

Thursday, 6 August, 2020 - 13:48

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency’s Aspiring Highways team is about to begin several weeks of repairs on the Makarora River Bridge, SH6, Otago. An earlier period of maintenance and strengthening work occurred in March this year.

Makarora River Bridge is a single lane bridge around 14km north of Makarora and 4km south of Haast Pass, on the Otago side. It is between the Blue Pools track and new carpark and Fantail Falls to the north.

Daytime closures

From Wednesday, 12 August to Friday, 28 August, there will be closures of 30 minutes every hour on weekdays, Monday to Fridays 8 am to 5 pm.

Night-time closures five nights, end of August, early September

From Sunday, 30 August to Thursday night, 3 September, the bridge will be fully closed all night from 9 pm to 5 am. As well as bridge strengthening, crews will also be working on the deck.

"We will need these full overnight closures to enable materials to set and cure with no movement," says Mark Stewart, Maintenance Contract Manager Central Otago for the Transport Agency.

"We thank everyone for being patient and making alternative arrangements for their travel through SH6 during the night closures or leaving with plenty of time to get over the bridge in either direction."

Exceptions will only be made for emergency services during the night closures.

September daytime closures

From mid-September, there will be a return to more day closures of up to 30 minutes from Monday, 14 September to Friday, 18 September, 8 am to 5 pm.

At all other times, speed will be reduced to 30 km/ hour on the bridge.

This work is heavily weather dependent so any updates to closure times or delays once work is underway will be found at: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/roadworks/310228