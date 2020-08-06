Napier City Council considers agreement with Government to access funding

|
Napier City Council is considering signing a Memorandum of Understanding with central Government in order to access $12.51 million of funding for Three Waters work.
Earlier this year the Government announced a three waters (drinking water, wastewater, stormwater) investment funding package, totalling $761m nationwide, of which $50 million was set aside for Hawke’s Bay’s four local authorities. Napier’s share is $12.51 million, dependent on signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Government by 31 August.
