Napier City Council considers agreement with Government to access funding

Thursday, 6 August, 2020 - 16:13

Napier City Council is considering signing a Memorandum of Understanding with central Government in order to access $12.51 million of funding for Three Waters work.

Earlier this year the Government announced a three waters (drinking water, wastewater, stormwater) investment funding package, totalling $761m nationwide, of which $50 million was set aside for Hawke’s Bay’s four local authorities. Napier’s share is $12.51 million, dependent on signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Government by 31 August.