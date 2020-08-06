Update on COVID-19 media queries (managed isolation and quarantine)

Thursday, 6 August, 2020 - 16:35

Media queries about the operation of managed isolation and quarantine should now be directed to the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE), at media@mbie.govt.nz.

Oversight of Managed Isolation and Quarantine is transitioning from the All-of-Government Response Group to MBIE, aligning with the shift in responsibility of managed isolation facilities from the Director General of Health to the Chief Executive of MBIE.

The full transition of MIQ into a new business group of MBIE is expected to take approximately three months. Managed Isolation and Quarantine remains an All-of-Government response and the first line of defence against keeping COVID-19 out of our communities.

Media with questions relating to managed isolation and quarantine and other border issues should go to the following agencies, depending on the nature of the query.

Ministry of Health: For queries relating to the health component of the COVID-19 response, such as PPE, testing, contact tracing, health advice, health assessments, and Epidemic Notice/Orders. Email media@health.govt.nz

Managed Isolation and Quarantine (within the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment): For queries relating to logistics and operational side of managed isolation and quarantine, including facilities, fees and exemptions to managed isolation. Email media@mbie.govt.nz

Immigration New Zealand (within the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment): For queries relating to the border entry exception criteria and process, and individual immigration queries. Email media@mbie.govt.nz

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade: For queries relating to New Zealanders overseas requiring consular support, safe travel information, government-assisted repatriation of returning New Zealanders, Pacific COVID-19 issues, and COVID-19 related international agreements. Email media@mfat.govt.nz

All-of-Government COVID-19 Response Group - For queries relating to resurgence, Unite against Covid campaign, All-of-Government COVID-19 policy and operations. Email covid19media@dpmc.govt.nz

Alongside the teams listed above there are a wide range of other agencies sitting behind the Government’s response to COVID-19, and we will continue to work collectively to provide media and the public with information and advice.