Water supply pipework to begin on Omahu Rd, includes roadworks

Thursday, 6 August, 2020 - 16:38

As part of Hastings District Council’s drinking water upgrades, work on water supply pipeworks at Omahu Rd will be taking place over the coming weeks.

The works are part of an ongoing programme that council committed to in the 2018-2028 Long Term Plan to enhance water supply safety, capacity and security, which has to date included water treatment upgrades in urban and small community supplies, new booster pump stations and pipelines. The Omahu Rd works are an important part of this and will start on August 10 to build new pipelines to connect into the Hastings watermain to improve the infrastructure and capacity in the Frimley area, which supplies more than half Hastings city’s drinking water.

The work is necessary work to bolster the existing network in the Frimley area, and is being carried out at this time while there is the least demand on the water network, and before the high-use summer period. This will affect an area on Omahu Rd at the intersection with Hapuku St opposite Hastings hospital, and will initially require the closure of the eastbound lane of Omahu Rd, with two-way traffic flows maintained by using the west-bound parking bays. Clear signage will be in place for motorists and pedestrians. Works are estimated to take from August 10 to mid-September, with about two weeks of road resurfacing works to follow.

The work will occur between Monday to Friday, 8am to 5pm, and the carparks opposite the shops in the area will not be available for the duration of the project. Hastings District Council group manager asset management Craig Thew said approval had been given to the contractors to establish a temporary depot for the equipment, such as pipes, valves and fittings, at Frimley Pool. "This location will also provide contractors with the space required to undertake welding and storage of the water pipes ahead of installation. We want to assure the community this work is not pre-empting the upcoming resource consent hearing decision on the water treatment and storage facility works proposed in Frimley Park."

MORE…

The hearing for this publicly notified consent for the Frimley water treatment and storage project was held in July this year, and the council is awaiting the commissioner’s decision.

Mr Thew said this was another step in the significant infrastructure improvements to the city’s drinking water supply.

"Safe drinking water is council’s top priority, and there has been significant progress since these upgrades were started in 2018.

"We appreciate the community’s patience while this work is underway."