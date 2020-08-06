Mayor Boult welcomes ATR flight technology announcement - QLDC

Thursday, 6 August, 2020 - 17:16

Queenstown Lakes District Mayor Jim Boult has welcomed Air New Zealand’s announcement to upgrade its ATR turboprop fleet servicing Queenstown Airport.

"There’s no doubt that Queenstown Airport is a vital gateway for locals travelling on business and for pleasure to reach the rest of Aotearoa New Zealand and beyond, as well as bringing visitors into our beautiful district. The milestone announced by Air New Zealand today will significantly reduce weather-related delays and cancellations for ATRs travelling to and from Queenstown."

"This development has been a long time coming but I am delighted this technology is being added to the fleet. The added benefit of reducing fuel usage and emissions also aligns well with our own community vision for a zero carbon community and the spirit of Council’s Climate Action Plan," added Mayor Boult.

Air New Zealand has announced it is introducing Required Navigation Performance (RNP) technology into its ATR turboprop fleet following approval from the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).