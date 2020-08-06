Transformation of TaupÅ Town Centre underway on Monday

Thursday, 6 August, 2020 - 17:22

The transformation of the TaupÅ Town Centre will get underway on Monday with the redevelopment of the intersection of Ruapehu and Tuwharetoa Streets.

The work will see the end of Tuwharetoa Street outside Number One Shoes and Farmers Home Store closed to ensure the health and safety of the community and contractors working in the area for the next eight weeks. Detours will be in place with access to the McDonalds Drive Thru provided for from Titiraupenga Street. A turning bay will be provided at the end where the road is closed for vehicles to safely U-turn.

It will involve the realignment of each corner to improve health and safety and sight lines, repaving, curved seating and new planting. Once that side of the redevelopment is complete, contractors will begin work on the opposite side of the intersection.

Chief executive Gareth Green said staff were working with the businesses and retailers to minimise disruption where possible and would continue to review what was in place as needed.

The transformation of the TaupÅ Town Centre had attracted $20 million worth of funding from the Government under its ‘shovel ready project’ initiative and would be a ‘game changer’ for the central business district, he said.

"The contractor has been asked to ensure any disruption to customer access is kept at a minimum and to ensure safe alternative pedestrian routes are provided. Where possible any demolition work will take place between 4pm and 10pm to avoid disruption."

The four-phase transformation project aims to ‘transform our public places into people spaces to drive economic development’ and will take around two years to complete.

Phase one is the redevelopment of the three CBD intersections still to be completed. The other two are Gascoigne and Paora Hapi Streets and Ruapehu and Horomatangi Streets, with dates still to be confirmed.

The second phase will focus on providing a safe and convenient alternative for vehicles not wanting to access the CBD using Titiraupenga Street. Phase three will see the transformation of Tongariro Street, with a reduction to two lanes and additional car parking created and pedestrian friendly access from the CBD to Tongariro Domain.

The last phase will be the transformation of Tuwharetoa Street to create of an environment conducive to alfresco dining and social interaction. The timing of each phase is yet to be confirmed.