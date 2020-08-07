Have your say on Freedom Camping in Marlborough - council

Friday, 7 August, 2020 - 09:20

A review of Marlborough District Council’s Freedom Camping Bylaw is underway and Council wants your feedback on freedom camping in our province.

Council adopted the required documentation at its meeting yesterday, signalling the beginning of a month-long consultation process.

Parks and Open Spaces Manager, Jane Tito, says now is the time for the community to read over the draft Marlborough District Council Freedom Camping Control Bylaw 2020 and make submissions regarding the proposed changes, or identify any other issues relating to freedom camping in our region.

"We know freedom camping is a challenging issue in Marlborough and New Zealand," Ms Tito said.

"Following last year’s Annual Plan process, and in consideration of the submissions and presentations received from the community in recent years, Council agreed that a review of the Freedom Camping bylaw was required."

"The new bylaw aims to provide a long-term, sustainable approach to the management of freedom camping in Marlborough, aligned with our neighbouring regions of Nelson, Tasman and KaikÅura."

"Once the submission period closes on Monday 7 September all submissions will be summarised in preparation for the hearings. The Freedom Camping Sub-Committee, chaired by Councillor David Oddie, will then hear submissions over a three-day period during the week of 14 September," Ms Tito said.

"Following the hearings, any amendments to the draft Marlborough District Council Freedom Camping Control Bylaw 2020 will be presented for adoption at the Assets and Services Committee meeting on Thursday 1 October. The Bylaw will then be ratified at the next scheduled Council meeting and adopted by Council prior to the 2020/2021 summer season."

Marlborough District Council’s Freedom Camping Bylaw was last reviewed in 2016 and was developed to provide a regional approach and guidance to the Freedom Camping Act 2011, which sets out the direction on how to manage freedom camping in New Zealand.

For more information about the bylaw review process, or to make a submission, visit: www.marlborough.govt.nz/your-council/bylaws/freedom-camping-bylaw-2012/proposed-freedom-camping-bylaw-2020