Quality of life good in our lifestyle capital says independent public survey - Council

Friday, 7 August, 2020 - 11:40

Life is good for residents of the Lifestyle Capital, according to data from an independent survey of New Plymouth District residents by the National Research Bureau (NRB). NPDC commissions the survey annually to check how happy people are with services provided and the latest version found 90% of people rated the quality of life in the district as good or very good, with high satisfaction ratings for the district’s parks, streetscapes, road networks and Puke Ariki and other facilities.

The Communitrak phone and online survey of more than 500 District residents found:

96% of respondents were very satisfied or satisfied with the quality of the District’s parks.

95% were happy with how easy it is to access the District’s natural environment.

92% were happy with the quality of urban landscapes and streets.

86% gave the thumbs up to Puke Ariki Museum.

86% agreed they could drive around District the quickly.

84% were satisfied with venues including the TSB Stadium, TSB Showplace and the TSB Bowl of Brooklands.

84% were happy with the District’s swimming facilities.

"Benchmarking is important and it’s good to see the independent data showing we’re on the way to delivering a Sustainable Lifestyle Capital with nearly 100% happy with our parks and top facilities like the Coastal Walkway. It’s also satisfying to see that 81% of respondents were happy with how rates are being spent as we manage assets worth $3.3 billion with an operational budget of $175 million for the year ahead," says New Plymouth District Mayor Neil Holdom.

"But we know we can always do better. We’re looking to improve operation performance, striving to be the best for our residents and our people can help us achieve that by giving their feedback on the big issues we’re talking about in our Top 10 Conversation over the next couple of months. The feedback is crucial as we look at what’s in and what’s out in the next Ten Year Plan," Other key findings included:

81% of respondents were happy with the kerbside collection service compared to 78% last year.

87% of residents who contacted NPDC were happy with the service they received. 76% (a new record) were satisfied with the quality of public toilets.