'Councils should reject Maori wards' says Democracy Action

Friday, 7 August, 2020 - 12:27

Pro-democracy lobby group Democracy Action is applauding the South Wairarapa District Council for rejecting the proposal for a Maori ward. The issue is now unlikely to be considered again until the 2025 election cycle.

The organisation’s spokesperson, Lee Short says: "Race-based seats have no place in a modern democracy. The only disappointing aspect of the Council’s decision is that it appears to have been made for logistical reasons, not to protect the integrity of our democracy."

"Conversely, it is concerning that Greater Wellington Council is pushing ahead on a Maori ward. The council is likely to approve the proposal at its September meeting. Fortunately, ratepayers do have a chance the stop the creation of race-based wards. If at least five percent of the electorate requests a poll the council must hold a vote to confirm. We will be urging Wellingtonians to vote against the proposal," says Mr Short