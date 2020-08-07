Green light for Potae Avenue to Nelson Road link - council

Friday, 7 August, 2020 - 12:31

Planning is now complete for the new road link which will connect Potae Avenue to Nelson Road.

Work on the $1.8m connection is expected to start in spring and will bring a range of benefits to the community, says Mayor Rehette Stoltz.

"The intersection of Lytton Road and Potae Avenue has become a very busy intersection at peak times, which is especially challenging for residents from nearby retirement villages.

"This project was identified as a priority by the community in our long term plan and will have a real impact on the quality of life for so many residents.

"As the Lytton West and Taruheru subdivisions continue to grow, this important connection will improve access and traffic circulation in the Lytton West and Nelson Road area, especially around the schools in the area," said Mayor Stoltz.

Energy efficient LED street lighting, speed control crossings and recessed parking are a few of the features of the project, according to Journeys capital manager Darren Cox.

"This is an exciting project that will be very popular with pedestrians, cyclists and motorists, so safety measures have featured heavily in the design process. Four raised crossings will be installed along the route to help control speed."

Final preparations for the link will involve the installation of a new culvert near Sonrise Christian School. The work will take place in the October school holidays (weather and ground conditions permitting) to reduce disruption for the school community.

The road construction phase of the project will be tendered in September with the successful contractor announced in October. The new road is expected to be open to the public in early 2021.