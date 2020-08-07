Police appeal for witnesses following fatal crash

Friday, 7 August, 2020 - 13:41

Police can confirm one person has died following a crash yesterday on Rangioutu Road, Manawatu.

Police were notified at 6:25am of the crash which involved a car and motorcycle.

The cause of the crash is being investigated.

Police are appealing for any witnesses the crash, anyone with information relating to this incident is asked to contact Police on 105 quoting file number: 200806/4793

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.