Work to reinstate the road to two lanes at Pohokura on SH43 to begin next week - NZTA

Friday, 7 August, 2020 - 15:17

Work to permanently reinstate the road to two lanes at Pohokura on the Forgotten World Highway will get underway next week, marking the start of a series of improvements planned for the iconic route.

A bridge structure will be built over a damaged culvert at the approach to the Pohokura Saddle on State Highway 43, 53km from Stratford, and the temporary Bailey bridge currently in place will be removed.

Work is expected to take approximately 12 weeks to complete, weather dependant.

Priority give way traffic management will be in place throughout the project but delays to traffic will be minimal. Motorists are reminded to take care when travelling through the site and abide by temporary speed limits.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency Director of Regional Relationships Emma Speight says the project is one of several improvements planned for the Forgotten World Highway, funded through the regional package of the NZ Upgrade Programme.

Other funded projects include safety improvements, a culvert replacement, passing opportunities, improvements to the Moki Tunnel, development of a preventative maintenance strategy and replacement of the Kahouri Stream Bridge just east of Stratford.

A project to seal the 12km of SH43 through the Tangarakau Gorge, funded through the Provincial Growth Fund, will also get underway soon.

"A total of $23 million will be invested in the road over the coming years, bringing numerous benefits to the region," says Ms Speight.

"The improvements will make the road safer and more reliable for locals and visitors, increase tourism to the area and contribute to the region’s economic growth."

Waka Kotahi thanks motorists for their patience while it undertakes these important works.