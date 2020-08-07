Injection of positivity and funding for rural communities - council

Friday, 7 August, 2020 - 15:43

Hastings District Council welcomes the Provincial Growth Fund investment announced today for seven of its community halls throughout the district.

The Government has announced more than $1.6 million in Provincial Growth Fund support for a wide range of projects in Hawke’s Bay, which will improve community facilities, better protect the environment and improve MÄori land.

Part of this investment includes $290,394 to maintain and renovate seven community halls in the Hastings district.

Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said today was an incredible celebration, giving our community a sense of hope.

"As we navigate our district through the COVID-19 crisis, it is so important our people have places like these community hubs that remain robust and help our people’s social wellbeing.

"The government’s support is crucial to our recovery, we are also dependent on the strength of our rural community. It will be our rural people who will do the heavy lifting over the coming years to keep us buoyant and full of hope.

"Today’s announcement is a welcome injection of positivity and we are incredibly grateful to the government’s continual commitment to our district."

Maraekakaho Hall Trust chair Jonathan Stockley said the first part of Maraekakaho Hall was built in 1877and it had been the centre of our community since then as a meeting place, a school, a library and a place of great entertainment.

"Every hall is different and loved in different ways but they’re always the focus for their community.

"Our communities need halls that are relevant and sustainable both environmentally and especially financially.

"This funding package for the seven community halls across our district amounts to approximately five years of council funding and will result in extra work for around 21 local businesses.

"The PGF’s investment announced today will go a long way to ensuring these spaces are safe and available for many future generations."

The Provincial Growth Fund is providing $290,394 to maintain and renovate the following community halls in the Hastings district:

Waikare and District Sports Club: This is an Indoor Sports Hub which is well used by the local community, including nearby schools, for recreation, meetings and events. The $84,664 funding will be used for roof repairs and internal decoration.

Matapiro and Districts Recreation Hall: The hall is used to hold local community meetings as well as an array of community functions including gatherings for schools. The $20,407 funding is for a new roof.

Te Awanga Community Hall: The building is used for local community events, meetings and social activities. The $2,908 funding is for renovation of the floors.

Kereru Hall: This hall is used for early childhood activities, community groups and events. The $11,280 funding will be used to renovate floors and for outside planting.

Poukawa Hall: Locals use the hall for a wide range of local activity, including community events, market days and music events. The $34,400 funding will cover the replacement of weatherboards and outside painting.

Kaiwaka Hall: The hall is important to locals and well used. As the neighbouring school is now closed, the hall is the heart of the community. The $4,246 funding is for painting the roof and exterior.

Maraekakaho Hall: The Maraekakaho Hall is a well-used local rural hall and the key community focal area of the community. The hall is used for local functions, school activities, afterschool and children’s holiday activities as well as community meeting and events. The $132,489 funding is for electrical and landscaping work. The electrical upgrades will improve the building’s fire safety.