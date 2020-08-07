July 2020 state of the environment report - HBRC

Friday, 7 August, 2020 - 17:05

July’s weather was wholly unremarkable. Hooray.

I’m tempted to stop there and save you a ramble but to flesh it out - temperatures were roughly normal, river flows mostly near normal, soil moisture near normal and groundwater playing catch up to normal but making inroads. Rainfall snuck into the near normal category, though admittedly the north was favoured more than the south, leaving the Plains and south coast light compared to July averages.

After months of being nowhere near normal, either too dry or suddenly very wet, it’s wonderful to be normal and hopefully normal is the new normal.

You could say air quality was kind of normal, which in winter isn’t a good thing. We toyed with a PM10 exceedance in Hastings, having actually hit the limit. But a referral upstairs to goal line technology determined we were only 0.14 µg/m3 over the line rather than the required 0.5, so by the skin of our teeth we avoided officially calling it an own goal.