This weekend on Newshub Nation 07/08/20

Friday, 7 August, 2020 - 17:14

On Newshub Nation this weekend:

Chloe Swarbrick and Nick Smith battle it out over cannabis reform in our second election debate of 2020.

On the day the Labour Party launches its election campaign, campaign chair Megan Woods joins us for a taste of what’s to come.

On current polling she'll be in Parliament: just who is ACT's Deputy Leader Brooke van Velden? She gives us her pitch.

Parliament's out and the gloves are off: absolute scenes in our final pre-election installment of In The House.

And political analysis from commentators Sue Bradford and Liam Hehir, and political reporter Anna Bracewell-Worrall.

Newshub Nation on TV3, 9.30am Saturday, 10am Sunday. Proudly brought to you by New Zealand on Air’s Platinum Fund.