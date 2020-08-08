One person injured following Te Haroto crash

Saturday, 8 August, 2020 - 12:01

Emergency services are currently responding to a serious crash involving a truck on SH5, Te Haroto.

Police were alerted to the crash at about 9.30am.

The truck has gone off the road and down a bank.

One person is reported to have serious injuries.

While the truck is off the road, motorists are asked to travel through the area with caution.