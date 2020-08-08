One person injured following Te Haroto crash

|
[ login or create an account ]
Emergency services are currently responding to a serious crash involving a truck on SH5, Te Haroto.
Police were alerted to the crash at about 9.30am.
The truck has gone off the road and down a bank.
One person is reported to have serious injuries.
While the truck is off the road, motorists are asked to travel through the area with caution.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice