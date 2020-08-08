$43 million up for grabs on Wednesday

Saturday, 8 August, 2020 - 21:43

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $43 million.

"What a life-changer! If the jackpot is won by a single player on Wednesday, they’ll be taking home the second largest prize ever won in Lotto New Zealand’s history," says Marie Winfield, Head of Communications and Corporate Social Responsibility at Lotto NZ.

"If it’s won on Wednesday, we know so many people will benefit from this prize. Winners always tell us of the amazing things they plan to do for family, friends and charities close to their hearts. It’s going to make such a difference in their community," says Marie.

Meanwhile, seven lucky Lotto players from around the country will be celebrating in style after each winning $142,857 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold at the following stores:

Store / Location

MyLotto / Auckland

Countdown Cambridge / Cambridge

Tamatea Pak n Save / Tamatea

Paper Plus Taradale / Taradale

Johnsonville Dairy / Johnsonville

MyLotto / Waimakariri

New World Prestons / Christchurch

Strike Four was also won tonight by a lucky player from Stratford, who took home $400,000. The winning Strike ticket was sold at New World Stratford in Stratford.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above winning stores should write their name on the back of their ticket and check it immediately in-store at any Lotto NZ shop, online at MyLotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.

The winning numbers for tonight’s draw are: 11, 23, 28, 4, 16 and 7. Bonus ball 36. Powerball 5.

Lotto players can buy a ticket for Wednesday’s $43 million Powerball draw from any Lotto NZ retailer, online at MyLotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.

Lotto games are based on a lot of people, spending a little bit of money in the hope of winning big. At all times Lotto NZ encourages our customers to play smart - this means being informed, having fun and knowing your limits.