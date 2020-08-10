Rates rebate applications invited for Horowhenua - Council

Monday, 10 August, 2020 - 10:31

Rates rebate applications invited

It is time to apply for a rates rebate for the 2020/2021 rating year.

Rebates of up to $655 may be available to eligible residential ratepayers.

To be eligible, you must be:

Named as a ratepayer for that property, and;

Living at that property on 1 July 2020.

Rebates are based on total household income for the tax year ending 31 March 2020 and the amount of rates for both Horowhenua District Council and Horizons Regional Council for the 2020/2021 rating year.

To check your entitlement, visit the ‘Getting a rates rebate’ page on www.govt.nz/rates-rebate and enter your details into the rebate calculator. Alternatively, contact Horowhenua District Council to arrange to meet with a Rates Rebates team member. Home visits can be arranged, if necessary. To make an appointment, phone 06 366 1050 between 10 August and 21 August, or email your name and phone number to ratesrebates@horowhenua.govt.nz. Calls after 21 August should be made to 06 366 0999. Application forms are available online from the ‘Getting a rates rebate’ page on www.govt.nz/rates-rebate or from Council’s customer service centres at the main office building or Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pÅ in Levin, Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom in Foxton, and the Shannon community library.

Rates rebate myth-busters

You have to be on superannuation to apply.

Not True. The rebate is based on your total income from all sources for the year ended 31 March 2020.

Self-employed people cannot apply.

Not True. The rebate is based on your total income from all sources for the year ended 31 March 2020. You just need to bring in proof of income or your set of accounts for the year ending 31 March 2020.

Rates rebates are age-related. Not True. Anyone of any age can apply for the rebate provided they meet the eligibility criteria.

Your rates need to be up-to-date to apply.

Not True. The rebate is based on your current year’s rates. Council strongly encourages anyone that is facing difficulty in paying their rates to contact Council to discuss options.

The process is complicated. Not True. The process is simple and straight-forward. All you need is your total income from all sources for the year ending 31 March 2020. Council staff members are happy to assist you to complete your application.

We have to visit the Council building to apply.

Not necessarily. Council offers a home visit service for ratepayers who may have difficulty getting to a Council customer service centre.