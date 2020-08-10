Icon to deliver 276-apartment Kainga Ora complex in Central Auckland

Monday, 10 August, 2020 - 10:59

A flagship development project will support hundreds of jobs and deliver significant social, cultural and economic benefits to the wider community.

KÄinga Ora has today announced Icon as its build partner for the innovative 276-apartment complex at 139 Greys Avenue in Central Auckland.

Providing a mix of studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments, construction will start in December and is expected to take just over two years.

KÄinga Ora Deputy Chief Executive Construction and Innovation Patrick Dougherty says the partnership with Icon will extend far beyond a typical building contract.

"At least 28 apprentices will be engaged in this project, while MÄori and Pasifika-owned businesses will be involved throughout the construction phase, to help support their growth and create employment opportunities. Initiatives to minimise environmental impact through sustainable building practices, waste minimisation and emission reduction will also be implemented.

"This project will make a real difference in people’s lives. Not only do the residents stand to benefit, the construction team and wider community do as well."

Icon New Zealand Director Dan Ashby agrees. He says the development will create "a thriving and supportive inner-city community."

The complex will replace the now-demolished 1950s Greys Avenue building that was no longer fit for purpose. At its peak, Dan says the development will engage up to 300 workers and subcontractors.

"To ensure the health and wellbeing of our people throughout this project, all construction workers and subcontractors will be supported by the MATES in Construction mental health programme through a partnership with KÄinga Ora.

"Fostering a supportive work environment is hugely important to us," Dan says. "That’s why we’re thrilled to be partnering with KÄinga Ora on this innovative project."

Once complete, the new complex will include shared cooking and eating areas, recreation and learning space, gardens and medical facilities. It will also feature a community hub, KÄinga Ora office, 24/7 concierge and around 1000 square metres of commercial space.

Of the 276 new homes, many will be designed for people with higher or complex needs, and tenants will have access to 24/7 onsite wraparound support services.

NgÄti WhÄtua ÅrÄkei has been involved throughout the design process and will be an integral partner during the project. The narrative for the building is based around a taniwha named Horotiu, who wraps around the building, protecting the occupants and returning their mana to them.

Read more about the Greys Avenue development.