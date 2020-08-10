Two charged in relation to fatal Winton crash

Monday, 10 August, 2020 - 11:20

Two 21-year-old men have been charged in relation to a fatal crash on SH6 in Winton on 16 February.

One has been charged with endangering life by criminal nuisance.

The other has been charged with one count of careless driving causing death, and seven charges of careless driving causing injury.

Both are due to appear in Invercargill District Court on 13 August.