New ambulance heading to Helensville thanks to ASB

Monday, 10 August, 2020 - 13:29

A new Gen-4 ambulance has been unveiled by ASB and gifted to St John for use in Helensville, following a donation by ASB over lockdown.

In April, St John launched a fundraising campaign to increase the number of frontline ambulances to prepare for winter and uncertainty over COVID-19. As a long-time partner of the organisation, ASB donated the first ambulance to kickstart the 2020 appeal.

"We have been a major partner of St John for more than 12 years, and have seen first-hand the incredible work they do. We know that having an ambulance close by can make a huge difference - often life-saving - in times of need. We are proud to be helping the Helensville community by gifting this ambulance to St John," says ASB chief executive Vittoria Shortt.

On Wednesday 5 August, ASB and St John staff as well as members of the Helensville community gathered outside Helensville Library where the gift-wrapped ambulance was unveiled with help from members of the local St John Youth Penguin programme, blessed by local Kaumatua and St John Chaplain Colin Marshall, and gifted to the community.

While St John’s ambulance operations are 72% funded by Government, the organisation relies on the generosity and support of the public to help fund the balance, including new ambulances and equipment such as first response kits and defibrillators.

St John Waitemata Territory Manager Mike McAulay says the generosity of ASB helps to ensure local ambulance crews have the most up-to-date vehicles and lifesaving equipment to treat patients in the area.

"St John is grateful for the ongoing support of ASB, which has stepped up in these extraordinary times to provide us with a much-needed ambulance for the district. The typical lifespan of an ambulance is eight years, so this vehicle will go a long way in helping us to save lives," says Mr McAulay.

"The new ambulance is a GEN-4, which is fully equipped with lifesaving equipment. It is also fitted with new features including advanced driving aids which offer both ambulance officers and patients increased safety and security," says Mr McAulay.

"Supporting the communities we live and work in is incredibly important to us, and at ASB, we are honoured to be part of this special event," adds Ms Shortt.