Police making enquiries as search continues for missing Silverdale man

Monday, 10 August, 2020 - 13:46

Waitemata Police are continuing to appeal to the public for sightings of missing Silverdale man Sang Moon Lim.

The 72-year-old was last seen leaving his Silverdale home around midday on Saturday in his black Holden vehicle - registration GYH697 - similar to that pictured.

He has not been seen since.

Mr Lim has a medical condition and his family and Police have concerns for his welfare.

Mr Lim is known to frequent Auckland beaches and Mahurangi Regional Park.

He speaks limited English.

Police are focusing area enquiries around the Hibiscus Coast and we are appealing for anyone who may have seen Mr Lim or his black Holden vehicle.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Police on 105, quoting file number 200809/3296.