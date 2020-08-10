Porirua's young leaders celebrated - Porirua City Council

|
A group of Porirua’s inspiring young students were celebrated today for their leadership and service in their schools and community.
The Rotary Clubs of Porirua and Porirua City Council presented Primary School Leadership Awards to 58 local school children at a ceremony at Elim Church.
The awards were presented by Porirua Mayor Anita Baker, and Rotary District Governor Gillian Jones who presented each student with a Rotary International theme pin for 2020-2021.
Mayor Anita Baker applauded the young award recipients for their can-do attitude, integrity and community spirit.
"The tamariki in Porirua are truly inspiring and it just goes to show that you are never too young to make a big difference. Thank you for all you do for others, you are shining lights in our community and I believe the future of Porirua is in good hands with positive role models such as yourself."
The President of the Rotary Club of Plimmerton, Bill McAulay says that the objective of the Awards is to place young students at the centre of our thinking by recognising their outstanding leadership skills and by encouraging them to continue developing their leadership abilities within the schools and communities.
Children’s Commissioner, Judge Andrew Becroft, who spoke at the event, agreed.
"A great occasion to affirm and celebrate leaders of today - who have enormous potential to be the great leaders for tomorrow, as well."
The children were selected by principals from primary schools throughout Porirua. Two senior students from each school were chosen based on leadership, service above self, and being role models.
The students had been involved in a range of activities including sports, kapa haka, dance, community work, academic pursuits, environmental efforts and supporting and caring for other students.
The main organiser of the event, Wendy Betteridge said that she initiated it in 2015 as a celebration of the 50th Anniversary of Porirua City. More than 300 students have now been recognised over the last six events. It is a joy to see the pride that whanau show in their young leaders.
This year there were approximately 350 people in the audience.
2020 Award Recipients:
Adventure School
Caelan Davidson
Geneve Brody
Bishop Viard College
Muriel Iosefa
Rayshanna Tautu
Brandon Intermediate School
David Talivai
Mikayla Aitogi-Wilson
Cannons Creek School
Aliyah Frost
Eh Nay Kaw
Corinna School
Praise Lamsam
Jahzelle Schuster
Discovery School
Jake Gribben
Sophie Kloppenberg
Glenview School
Taloi Tealei
Joe Tanielu
Holy Family School
Nikolah Teofilo
El-Shaddai Petau
Maraeroa School
Ayesha-Storm Asiata
Kupa Lihone
Natone Park School
Phomozah Tanuvasa
Manaia Tanerau
NgÄti Toa School
Emiliia Laavasa
Hine Temo-Naera
Papakowhai School
Anna Betham
Ruby Simkin
Paremata School
Jessica Best
Eamonn Gallagher
Pauatahanui School
Amber Sceats
Alicia Judd
Plimmerton School
Gaby Verran
Daniel Woodside
Porirua East School
Tyler Abbot
Fusi Williams
Porirua School
Terrance Taitapanui
Leroy Barnes-Su'a
Pukerua Bay School
Mackay Thomson
Sacha Kilmister
Rangikura School
Luke Stade
Manaia-Rain Vardey
Russell School
Hiraina Rua
Koreti Poai
St Pius X School
Georgia Collins
Joshua Toelupe
St Theresa’s School
Isabel Taylor
Hunter Tomlinson
Te Kura Maori o Porirua
Maia Waitakaro Harding
Te Ataakura Te Iwi Ngaro Kupenga
Titahi Bay Intermediate
Austin Arnold-Mackie
Gypsy Tyrrell
Titahi Bay North School
Sidd Winder
Kennedi Box
Titahi Bay School
Tane Mill
Sarah Leach
Wellington Seventh Day Adventist School
Lesieli Finau
Hadessa Saena
Whitby Collegiate
Jack Payne
Darcie Skidmore-Stone
Windley School
Saja Al Laham
Pinati Manila
