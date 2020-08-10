Ruapehu District Council celebrates return of Cherry Grove swings

Monday, 10 August, 2020 - 16:38

Council is celebrating the return of expensive playground swings stolen from NgÄ Huinga Cherry Grove in Taumarunui earlier this year that were found as part of a larger Police operation on local organised crime.

Property Team Leader Rebecca van Orden said that the theft of the two seat swings and a nest swing were a real blow to Taumarunui whanau and tamariki who were enjoying their use and it upset a lot of people.

Thanks to the fantastic work of our local Police the swings can now be returned to their rightful place where the community can start enjoying them again," she said.

"Council would like to give a huge shout of thanks to the Taumarunui Police for their great work.

We had almost given up hope of seeing the swings again having offered an amnesty for their return followed by a $500 ‘no questions asked’ reward neither of which worked as hoped for.

Fortunately for the community the Police have been able to return the swings to us following the execution of search warrants in the Taumarunui area that unearthed firearms, drugs and cash and will see three people before the courts."

Mrs Van Orden said that the swings will be reinstated as soon as possible once new security features including cameras are installed.