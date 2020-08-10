Missing person, Kumeu - NZ Police

Monday, 10 August, 2020 - 17:15

Police are appealing to the public to help locate Rita Morarji, who went missing from an address in Kumeu last month.

The 30-year-old left the address shortly before 7pm on July 20 and has not returned since.

Police have made a number of extensive enquiries to locate her and are now appealing to the public to help.

Her family and Police are concerned for her welfare and want to make sure she is safe, so are asking anyone who has seen her to contact Police immediately.

Rita is described as 160cm tall and of small build with long dark hair, and was last seen wearing a black jacket with grey pants and brown jandals.

She was also reportedly seen about 7.30pm on Ash Street, Avondale, on July 27th, heading towards the walkway that leads to Segedin Esplanade Reserve.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to call Police on 105 quoting file number 200720/5504.

If you see her please call 111.