Schools get COVID relief - NZ Principals Federation

Monday, 10 August, 2020 - 17:16

President of the New Zealand Principals’ Federation (NZPF), Perry Rush today congratulated the Minister for Education, Hon Chris Hipkins, for his injection of new funds to compensate schools for COVID -19 related expenses.

"Principals are very appreciative that the Minister has recognised schools are carrying unbudgeted costs relating to COVID-19 such as hand sanitiser and extra cleaning," he said.

"The $38 million will be well used and will take a burden off schools fighting to rebalance budgets after unexpected COVID expenses," he said.

Rush was also pleased with the Minister’s offer to support schools with relief teachers.

"Having a buffer in the relief teacher budget will give principals confidence to get through this winter season, as typical flu and colds start to spread again," he said.

Rush has often said one of the biggest drains on school funds is servicing and protecting ICT systems in schools.

"We warmly welcome the additional $49million over four years to support our ICT provision and cyber-security support," he said.