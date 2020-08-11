Road closures in the Octagon in Dunedin

Tuesday, 11 August, 2020 - 08:10

Road closures are in place around the Octagon in Dunedin following a fire at St Paul’s Cathedral.

Closures are in place on Stuart Street, from Moray Place at the top end of the Octagon to the centre of the Octagon, and on Moray Place from Filleul Street to Stuart Street.

Motorists should avoid the area or expect delays.