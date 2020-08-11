'Local charity to create new safe haven for domestic violence survivors'

Tuesday, 11 August, 2020 - 09:47

After five years providing essential care packs to refuges and safe houses around Aotearoa, I Got Your Back Pack are now creating their own place for families to heal through trauma, and break the cycle of domestic violence.

In October 2020, I Got Your Back Pack plan to open a new safe house, TÅ«manako, for families who need a place to escape to, heal and reestablish themselves. The charity is seeking support via a PledgeMe fundraiser campaign, which allows the public to make donations towards the safe house.

TÅ«manako will house three families at any given time, and provide them with an opportunity to heal and find their feet in their own space inside of separate wings across a few acres of land, and gardens.

So what does a holistic safe haven look like? For starters,

"The families will be able to stay in the home as long as they need to, rather than the typical time limit of six weeks", says Anita Hinton, founder of I Got Your Back Pack. "During that time, the team will actively work on reestablishment,and work with the families to ensure they can and do move on, however only when they are ready to."

The team are proud to say that TÅ«manako is accessible, meaning that it is a welcoming environment for all. "As a mum of two and wheelchair user that has seen dark days and now has a beautiful, safe, accessible home, I have had a dream for years of an accessible safe place." Says Rachel, a pledger on the campaign and Community Manager at YES Disability Resource Centre. "Disabled women, especially if they’re young are in danger. This refuge is amazing, thank you for your work."

While in the care of TÅ«manako, , families will have access to a range of therapeutic services and organisations to help in their recovery. I Got Your Back Pack has already received and confirmed generous offers from various practitioners and providers of art therapy, yoga, osteopathy, hairdressing, therapy dogs and remedial reading, and are continuing to get more courses on-board, in order to offer a full wraparound healing experience.

Anita says, "This is an opportunity for our team to work hands on with vulnerable kiwis and break the cycle of domestic violence. We believe that through TÅ«manako, we have the passion to create a new and unique model for healing through trauma."

Domestic violence is a tragedy that is affecting hundreds of New Zealanders every week. Pledge today to help I Got Your Back Pack change the lives of the women and children that come through their doors, or contact the team to see how else you can help.

For more information and to pledge: https://www.pledgeme.co.nz/projects/6616-a-new-safe-haven-for-survivors-of-domestic-violence