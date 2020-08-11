Valued introduced species included in Biodiversity Strategy - NZGAC

Tuesday, 11 August, 2020 - 11:42

The New Zealand Game Animal Council welcomes the inclusion of valued introduced species into Te Mana o Te Taiao - Aotearoa New Zealand Biodiversity Strategy 2020.

"Valued introduced species like deer, tahr, chamois and wild pigs have been here for well over a hundred years and are extremely important to hundreds of thousands of New Zealanders," says Game Animal Council General Manager Tim Gale.

"They have become part of our backcountry heritage, are a significant source of mahinga kai for many communities and provide important recreational and commercial opportunities right across New Zealand."

"Valued introduced species also provide New Zealanders with critical mental health and wellbeing benefits and are important avenues for conservation efforts undertaken by hunting and fishing organisations and community groups."

"At certain times and in certain locations valued introduced species do present a challenge for conservation and the Game Animal Council certainly doesn’t dismiss that," says Gale. "But responsible, well-considered, science-based management can, as the Strategy states, provide the benefits they are valued for, while also ensuring that indigenous biodiversity thrives."

"The Game Animal Council was involved in the development of Te Mana o Te Taiao - Aotearoa New Zealand Biodiversity Strategy 2020 and we look forward to working with DOC and other stakeholders to help achieve its goals."

The Game Animal Council’s submission on the initial Biodiversity Strategy Discussion Document is available at https://bit.ly/33JVyhe.

The NZ Game Animal Council is a statutory organisation responsible for the sustainable management of game animals and hunting for recreation, commerce and conservation.