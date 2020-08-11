New partnership to help those in dire need into housing - Council

Tuesday, 11 August, 2020 - 12:28

A new Council, MÄori NGO and Iwi-led housing partnership was launched today to coincide with the Government’s announcement of Te Maihi o te Whare MÄori - a national MÄori and Iwi Housing Innovation Framework for Action (MAIHI).

The partnership between Hutt City Council, Kahungunu WhÄnau Services, Te RÅ«nanganui o Te Äti Awa, and Council-owned organisation, Urban Plus Limited, is the first of its kind in the country. It sets out a framework for building and delivering warm, safe and affordable homes to those Lower Hutt households in desperate need of a home. A key aim is to provide pathways for these families to permanent home-ownership over time.

Lower Hutt Mayor Campbell Barry says the partnership sets a new direction to address housing inequity across the city, by recognising that an insufficient supply of suitable and affordable housing is the key driver of homelessness.

"We have long known that over-crowding, homelessness, and a shortage of warm, dry and affordable homes causes great and avoidable hardship for too many members of our community, and imposes indirect costs on the entire city.

"We also know that because a higher proportion of MÄori are on lower incomes, they are disproportionately affected by housing stress and struggle with the increasing costs of housing. I’m not prepared to leave these problems unanswered and that’s why we are enabling Urban Plus to work with Iwi-backed housing provider Kahungunu WhÄnau Services for the benefit of mana whenua and all people in our city.

"I’m incredibly proud that we have achieved this milestone today, and that we’re removing barriers to building new homes and home ownership."

The name of the partnership gifted by Te Äti Awa - He Herenga Kura, He Herenga Tangata, He Herenga Whenua - A sacred connection that unites the people and binds us to the land sets the foundation for a sustainable and effective strategic partnership where new pathways and practices are adopted to enable healthy, thriving, secure and affordable homes to be built on across Lower Hutt.

Kura Moeahu Chair of Te RÅ«nanga o Te Atiawa says, "This is what partnership looks like. It’s about creating opportunities for our people. Soon enough we will see people thriving and living in safe, warm and healthy homes.

"These new housing developments will be places that are uniquely MÄori and supported by a MÄori community housing provider - this is about doing things differently and in a uniquely MÄori way.

"The partners are looking forward to starting conversations with the community working to explore opportunities for development. This is a momentous and historical occasion and sets a strong foundation for our growth and prosperity as a community," says Moeahu.

Te Roera Puna Chair of Kahungunu WhÄnau Services says, "Our role is to provide a tangata whenua response to ending homelessness, and to work with all members of the community to achieve this. We’ve been delivering health, social and community-led services for whÄnau across Wellington for almost fifty years and we’re delighted that we can bring our skills and experience formally to the table through this new partnership."