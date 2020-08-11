Maori representation deserves thorough process - TRC

Tuesday, 11 August, 2020 - 13:44

The Taranaki Regional Council believes the question of MÄori representation deserves thorough and meaningful discussion before any decision is made, says the Council Chair, David MacLeod.

The Council today voted to prepare itself for such a decision by investigating the most effective ways to consult and engage with the community and iwi to ensure all perspectives can be taken into account.

"There’s not enough time to do this properly before we have to make a decision about the 2022 election, so we will stick to the status quo for now and look to decide future representation arrangements in time for the following election," says Mr MacLeod.

"As a first step, we’ve referred the matter to the Council’s Policy and Planning Committee, which has three iwi representatives, to consider and recommend the best way to carry out the engagement that will be required.

"We’ve also asked the Committee to consider the current legislation governing such matters, and whether we should advocate for changes to remove the apparent anomalies."

The Local Electoral Act 2001 stipulates the formula to be used for deciding the number of MÄori representatives. It also allows for a ratepayer poll to challenge Council decisions on voting systems and MÄori representation, if 5% of ratepayers demand one.

"The legislation prescribes one MÄori seat out of 11 on our Council," says Mr MacLeod. "I personally don’t believe this would constitute effective MÄori representation at our decision-making table.

"The Act also makes this the only area of our decision-making that’s open to challenge by ratepayer poll. This exposes us to a potentially heavy cost - amounting to well over 1% on rates in our case."

Taranaki Regional Councillors are currently elected from four constituencies - New Plymouth (5), North Taranaki (2), Stratford (1) and South Taranaki (3).

In addition, there are three iwi representatives on each of the Council’s two key standing committees, the Consents and Regulatory Committee and the Policy and Planning Committee. These positions are mandated by treaty settlement legislation.

"I’m looking forward to proper discussion, engagement and deliberation on all these matters," says Mr MacLeod.