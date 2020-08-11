Hawke's Bay TB response update for 11 August - OSPRI

Tuesday, 11 August, 2020 - 17:40

Herds being investigated are herds that need further testing to determine if they are clear or infected with TB

One herd has been cleared of infection in the last week, bringing the total to 18 herds with a TB-infected status in the Hawke’s Bay region, of which 15 have completed a first clear whole herd test. Of these herds with clear first tests, at least half are expected to achieve confirmed clear status at their next test. For infected status herds to return to a clear status, two clear whole herd tests are required no less than six months apart, these tests may include a blood test.

The first round of herd testing in the Movement Control Area in response to the cluster of infections is almost complete. Annual testing for all eligible herds within the Movement Control Area is now in progress.

Movement of feeder calves for rearing: As per standard Movement Control Area requirements, calves under 3 months of age can be moved without testing, provided they are from herds with a clear TB status. Any cattle or deer 3 months of age and older being moved from a property within the Movement Control Area require a clear TB test within 60 days before movement

Investigations into one herd has closed in the past week with no infection identified; one new investigation has begun

132,451 individual animals have been tested in the Movement Control Area since November last year, with a total of 49 confirmed as TB-infected in that period

249 pre-movement tests have been completed since February

You can check if your property is in the MCA by entering your address here

If you’re moving farm or herd, you’ll need to update your NAIT and TBfree records. A new farm means a new NAIT location number. All animals being moved must be tagged and NAIT registered and livestock movements on or off-farm recorded in the NAIT system within 48 hours. You may be required to complete a livestock transporter declaration along with your Animal Status Declaration (ASD). You can download the form here or call OSPRI if you need help or advice on 0800 482 463

Aerial possum control operations were completed in the Te Awahohonu - Ahimanawa and Waitara Valley areas during July. Factsheets for aerial operations are available by clicking here

Ground possum control operations have recently been completed in the Boundary Stream, Mohaka Buffer, Tarawera, and Waipatiki areas, and operations have now commenced in the Coach Road, Rissington, Patoka, Pohokura/Waipunga, and Willowflat areas

At recent Hawke’s Bay TB Meetings, there were questions raised regarding what role feral pigs play in TB. For more information, please see factsheet located here

The health, wellbeing and welfare of Hawke’s Bay farmers is top priority for OSPRI as we manage TB alongside drought, feed shortages and financial hardship. Support services and contact information is available at ospri.co.nz/hawkes-bay