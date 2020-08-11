Police investigating Porirua assaults seek public assistance

Tuesday, 11 August, 2020 - 17:46

Attributable to Detective Senior Sergeant Peter Middlemiss:

Police investigating assaults in the Mungavin Ave area in Porirua are seeking any information from the public which may assist.

Between around 7:50am and 8:20am today [August 11], two female teenagers were assaulted in two separate incidents, near the bottom end of Mungavin Ave in Ranui.

Police believe the two incidents are related, and are seeking anyone who may have witnessed what happened to get in touch.

The offender in this morning’s incidents is described as being a male between 18-30 years old, 170-176cm tall, having brown skin, short black hair, and was wearing long baggy shorts, and a dark long-sleeved jersey.

Anyone who may have information that could help is asked to please get in touch with Kapiti-Mana Police on 105.