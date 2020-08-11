Survey feedback: The good and bad - Integrated Recovery Team

Tuesday, 11 August, 2020 - 18:22

As New Zealanders moved to Alert Level 2 and out of lockdown, the Covid-19 Integrated Recovery Team (IRT) surveyed people in Whanganui, Rangitikei and South Ruapehu about their experience during Alert Levels 3 and 4 - the good and the bad.

A community survey, which 372 people completed, asked about people’s experiences over lockdown, what their main concerns were and what worked well.

A second survey asked businesses about challenges, what support they required and any positive outcomes during the lockdown. 87 organisations responded to the survey. Those who required support were contacted by Red Cross and economic development agencies in the region.

The IRT also spent a day at Whanganui River Traders Market talking to people about their experience.

Recovery Manager Charlotte Almond says, "while this is not the only engagement work the Integrated Recovery Team is doing, it is a good indication of what people saw as important in the midst of a national crisis".

"The purpose of the surveys and face-to-face engagement at the Market was to gain an insight into experiences during lockdown, and also what positives people thought could come out of it.

"Being in lockdown was something foreign to most of us and it really made people think about their work, their personal life and what they wanted for the future," says Ms Almond.

People reported experiences of greater community spirit and friendliness, collaboration between agencies, and good communication. People also said they enjoyed having more time, a slower pace of life, less traffic, exercising more and being more sustainable.

What people said worried them was keeping themselves, whÄnau and vulnerable people in our community safe from the virus, the availability of essential services and food, job uncertainty, mental and physical health concerns and isolation.

"The survey results are only one aspect of a wider engagement plan which has also involved interviews community leaders, meetings with organisations and one-on-one discussions with individuals. There will be more in-depth analysis to come which will help shape the path to the future and inform action to improve service delivery and community well-being.," Ms Almond says.