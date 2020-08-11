Diversions in place after serious crash in Whanganui - NZ Police

|
[ login or create an account ]
Diversions are in place after a serious crash north-west of Whanganui, in which there are thought to be serious injuries.
The crash between a ute and a truck happened on State Highway 3 at in the intersection with Rapanui Road, around 6pm.
Traffic is being diverted off the highway at Blueskin Road to the north, and Montgomery Road to the south of the crash scene.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice