Diversions in place after serious crash in Whanganui - NZ Police

Tuesday, 11 August, 2020 - 20:00

Diversions are in place after a serious crash north-west of Whanganui, in which there are thought to be serious injuries.

The crash between a ute and a truck happened on State Highway 3 at in the intersection with Rapanui Road, around 6pm.

Traffic is being diverted off the highway at Blueskin Road to the north, and Montgomery Road to the south of the crash scene.